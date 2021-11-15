Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Tricity records 76 new dengue, 9 Covid cases
Chandigarh: Tricity records 76 new dengue, 9 Covid cases

With 39 fresh cases of dengue on Sunday, the total went up to 3,631 in Mohali; Chandigarh recorded 23 cases, followed by 14 in Panchkula
Chandigarh recorded 23 dengue and four Covid cases. The tricity logged nine fresh Covid cases. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali/chandigarh

With 39 fresh cases of dengue on Sunday, the total went up to 3,631 in Mohali. Chandigarh recorded 23 new cases, followed by 14 in Panchkula, taking the tricity’s daily tally to 76.

Chandigarh has reported 1,227 cases so far, while Panchkula’s tally stands at 806 this year. Meanwhile, no death was reported for second consecutive day across the tricity. In terms of fatalities, Mohali leads with 37, followed by three in Chandigarh and one in Panchkula.

The tricity also reported nine fresh Covid-19 cases, with four in Chandigarh, three in Mohali and two in Panchkula. The active caseload stands at 94, with 55 patients in Mohali, 27 in Chandigarh and 12 in Panchkula.

Monday, November 15, 2021
