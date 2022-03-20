Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases slide to three
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases slide to three

Mohali recorded no fresh case, a first since November 22 last year, while Chandigarh reported two and Panchkula only one
Now, 61 people are still recuperating from the virus in the tricity. Chandigarh has 28 infected patients, Mohali 21 and Panchkula 12. (HT File Photo)

Published on Mar 20, 2022 03:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The tricity logged just three new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, lowest in over four months.

Mohali recorded no fresh case, a first since November 22 last year, while Chandigarh reported two and Panchkula only one.

On Friday, six cases had surfaced in the tricity. These included three in Chandigarh, two in Mohali and one in Panchkula.

No new virus-related death was reported across the tricity over the past 48 hours, keeping the death toll unchanged for 17 straight days.

The active cases also neared the 50 mark on Saturday, after dipping from 73 a day ago.

Now, 61 people are still recuperating from the virus in the tricity. Chandigarh has 28 infected patients, Mohali 21 and Panchkula 12.

Amid the declining pandemic figures, health experts have cautioned residents against lowering their guard and advised them to continue to follow Covid-related safety protocols to keep the infections from rising again.

Sign out