Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases slide to three
The tricity logged just three new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, lowest in over four months.
Mohali recorded no fresh case, a first since November 22 last year, while Chandigarh reported two and Panchkula only one.
On Friday, six cases had surfaced in the tricity. These included three in Chandigarh, two in Mohali and one in Panchkula.
No new virus-related death was reported across the tricity over the past 48 hours, keeping the death toll unchanged for 17 straight days.
The active cases also neared the 50 mark on Saturday, after dipping from 73 a day ago.
Now, 61 people are still recuperating from the virus in the tricity. Chandigarh has 28 infected patients, Mohali 21 and Panchkula 12.
Amid the declining pandemic figures, health experts have cautioned residents against lowering their guard and advised them to continue to follow Covid-related safety protocols to keep the infections from rising again.
Man stabbed to death after bike brushes against shop worker
The victim, Shiva, lived with his wife and two children in Naraina village. Shiva owned a few shops in Naraina village that he had rented out. Earlier, he worked with a finance company but lost his job during the Covid lockdown, his family told police.
On Holi, 2,456 booked for traffic violations
Of the 287 challans issued for traffic violations during Shab-e-Baraat celebrations, 248 were for riding two-wheelers without helmet and another 29 for triple riding.
13-year-old, mother killed as speeding car hits auto in Delhi's Barapullah
The errant vehicle, a Tata Nexon car, also hit another taxi, a Swift Dzire car, but its occupants -- a driver and a woman passenger -- escaped unhurt. The driver of the taxi claimed that there were three people in the Nexon car and that they fled from the spot immediately after the accident, leaving the crashed car behind.
IMD alert: Mercury rises in Delhi, heat set to continue
In Delhi and rest of northwest India, the heat is mainly due to lack of any active pre-monsoon activity that breaks the heat spell, said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, climate change and meteorology at Skymet Weather, a private forecaster.
Minor girl raped by her father and brother: Pune Police
A case has been registered against four members of the survivor’s family under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
