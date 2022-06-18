Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases surge past 100 after four months
Rising steadily over the past 10 days, tricity’s Covid-19 cases breached the 100 mark on Friday after a gap of four months.
As many as 122 people tested positive on Friday – a 40% spike from 87 cases the day before.
Chandigarh reported 55 infections, up from 35 on Thursday and highest since 57 on February 16, four months ago.
At 36, Panchkula recorded a two-fold spike in its cases from 18 on Thursday. Its daily tally was also highest since February 11, when it had clocked 41 cases.
In Mohali, the daily cases dropped from 34 to 31 over the past 24 hours.
The people found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 7, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 33, 34, 38, 44, 47, 49, 51 and 52, Daria, Dhanas, Kaimbwala, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Kishangarh, Maloya and PGIMER campus.
With the jump in daily cases, tricity’s active cases climbed from 507 to 552 in the past 24 hours. The figure stood at 187 on June 1.
At 268, most of the infected patients are in Chandigarh, followed by 175 in Mohali and 109 in Panchkula.
