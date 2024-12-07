Chandigarh twin blasts: Police get 6 days to quiz accused duo

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police presented Vinay and Ajit, the two men accused of carrying out bomb blasts near Seville Bar Lounge and De’Orra Club in Sector 26 on November 26, before the duty magistrate’s court on Friday. The duo was arrested in Hisar on November 29, following a swift joint operation by the Haryana STF and Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

The police sought a six-day remand to further interrogate the duo, and uncover the identities of their accomplices and the full extent of the conspiracy behind the attack.

The court granted the Crime Branch’s request, remanding the accused to police custody for six days. The duo was arrested in Hisar on November 29, following a swift joint operation by the Haryana STF and Chandigarh Police. Both Vijay and Ajit had sustained gunshot wounds to their legs in a dramatic gunfight during the encounter. Pistols were also recovered from the attackers.

They were subsequently hospitalised at the Hisar civil hospital. Haryana Police had previously obtained a two-day remand of the accused.

Police investigations suggest that the bomb attack was orchestrated by the Goldy Brar gang, allegedly for extortion purposes and to create fear. Police said US-based gangster Randeep Malik, a close aide of Brar, played a key role in planning the attack. Malik is believed to have supplied the explosives and other materials used in the attack.

Further investigation into the daring attack continues, with authorities working to identify all individuals involved in the conspiracy.