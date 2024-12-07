Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh twin blasts: Police get 6 days to quiz accused duo

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 07, 2024 09:16 AM IST

The police sought a six-day remand to further interrogate the duo, and uncover the identities of their accomplices and the full extent of the conspiracy behind the attack in Chandigarh

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police presented Vinay and Ajit, the two men accused of carrying out bomb blasts near Seville Bar Lounge and De’Orra Club in Sector 26 on November 26, before the duty magistrate’s court on Friday.

The duo was arrested in Hisar on November 29, following a swift joint operation by the Haryana STF and Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)
The duo was arrested in Hisar on November 29, following a swift joint operation by the Haryana STF and Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

The police sought a six-day remand to further interrogate the duo, and uncover the identities of their accomplices and the full extent of the conspiracy behind the attack.

The court granted the Crime Branch’s request, remanding the accused to police custody for six days. The duo was arrested in Hisar on November 29, following a swift joint operation by the Haryana STF and Chandigarh Police. Both Vijay and Ajit had sustained gunshot wounds to their legs in a dramatic gunfight during the encounter. Pistols were also recovered from the attackers.

They were subsequently hospitalised at the Hisar civil hospital. Haryana Police had previously obtained a two-day remand of the accused.

Police investigations suggest that the bomb attack was orchestrated by the Goldy Brar gang, allegedly for extortion purposes and to create fear. Police said US-based gangster Randeep Malik, a close aide of Brar, played a key role in planning the attack. Malik is believed to have supplied the explosives and other materials used in the attack.

Further investigation into the daring attack continues, with authorities working to identify all individuals involved in the conspiracy.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On