Fri, Nov 07, 2025
Chandigarh: Two arrested for robbing man at knifepoint in Sector 45

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 07, 2025 07:56 am IST

The arrests were made by a team of Burail police post, under police station 34, following a complaint filed by Vijay Pal of Sector 36

Chandigarh Police have arrested two men for allegedly robbing a cyclist at knifepoint near the Sector 33/45 dividing road and recovered the stolen mobile phone and the weapon used in the crime. One of the accused has a past criminal record with nine previous cases registered against him in the city, said police.

A case has been registered under Sections 311 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, at Sector 34, Chandigarh, police station. (File)

The accused have been identified as Nitin, alias, Tira, 23, and Parveen Swain, 29, both residents of Burail. The arrests were made by a team of Burail police post, under police station 34, following a complaint filed by Vijay Pal of Sector 36.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 10 pm on November 4, when Vijay was returning home on his bicycle from Sector 45. He was intercepted by two unidentified men who asked him for a bidi. When he refused, one of them allegedly placed a knife on his back, while the other snatched his mobile phone.

The victim reported the incident at Sector 45 police post. A knife used in the robbery were recovered from the accused’s possession.

A case has been registered under Sections 311 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, at Sector 34 police station .

