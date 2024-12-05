Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Two held for snatching mobile phone near Kajheri village

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 05, 2024 09:24 AM IST

According to Zasheen, while he was cycling home from Sector 43, two individuals on a black Hero Splendor motorcycle snatched his mobile phone near the cycle track in front of Water Works, Kajheri village, Sector 52, and fled the scene

Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested two individuals involved in a snatching reported on Monday at the Sector 36 police station.

A case was registered on the complaint of Mohammad Zasheen, a resident of Phase 6, Mohali. (iStock)

A case was registered on the complaint of Mohammad Zasheen, a resident of Phase 6, Mohali. According to Zasheen, while he was cycling home from Sector 43, two individuals on a black Hero Splendor motorcycle snatched his mobile phone near the cycle track in front of Water Works, Kajheri village, Sector 52, and fled the scene.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team set up a checkpoint near D-Park, Sector 52, and apprehended the two suspects, Govind, 19, and Vivek, 20, both residents of Kajheri village. During interrogation, police recovered the snatched mobile phone and the motorcycle used in the crime.

