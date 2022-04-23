Chandigarh: Two more cheating cases registered against GBP Group
In more trouble for the GBP Group, its promoters have been booked for cheating two customers.
Satish Kumar Gupta, Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and others from the realty firm have been booked on the complaint of Ramesh Kumar and others from Mohali, and Jaidev Singh and others from Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala.
In the complaint by Kumar and others, the group’s promoters have been accused of cheating them of ₹36 lakh in connection with the sale of a 125 square yards plot in 2019.
Similarly, Singh and others complained that the accused cheated them of ₹57 lakh in lieu of investment in their two projects at Centrum Zirakpur and Aeropolis City, Sector 66, Mohali, for a return of 12.5%.
FIRs on both complaints have been registered at the Sector 34 police station in Chandigarh.
The group’s promoters are already facing multiple cases since they left the country, leaving in the lurch over 2,500 people who have invested nearly ₹1,500 crore in their multiple residential and commercial projects.
Real estate consultant booked
A Chandigarh-based realty consultant has been booked for cheating two city residents.
The accused, Lokesh Kumar, runs Dev Associates in Sector 8.
One Ashok Kumar of Sector 20 complained that Kumar cheated him of ₹63 lakh on the pretext of a buying a house in Sector 7. Similarly, Ramlal Thakur of Sector 48 alleged that Kumar duped him of ₹69.25 lakh in lieu of a flat’s purchase in Sector 19.
Separate cases have been registered against Kumar at the Sector 3 and Sector 19 police stations. The accused was previously arrested in a similar case on the complaint of a Bangalore resident.
HT Readers’ Take | Act before you are left high & dry
Chandigarh youth held for driving car with fake number plate
The crime branch of the Chandigarh Police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old youth for driving a Chevrolet Cruze car with a fake number plate. Police said Manish Kumar, a resident of Sector 38 (West), was nabbed near a car washing centre in Maloya. Kumar was arrested and presented in a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody. Police are verifying whether he owns the vehicle or it was stolen.
Chandigarh: Woman among 2 held for posing as police officers
The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested two people on Friday for posing as cops. The accused have been identified as Tejinder Singh, 24, of Housing Board Colony, Ambala and Kanchan, 25, of Dera Bassi. Singh was found impersonating as a sub-inspector and Kanchan, a lady constable. They were asked to show their Chandigarh Police id cards, which were also found to be fake.
Chandigarh: Rooftop solar plant inaugurated at Model jail
To commemorate World Earth Day, A 350 kWp rooftop solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plant was inaugurated at Model Jail Complex, Sector 51, on Friday. The project has been designed and executed by Chandigarh Renewable Science & Technology Promotion Society. The plant will generate a minimum 4,20,000 kWh (units) per year with 17% module efficiency. A total of 2,000 saplings were planted.
