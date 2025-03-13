Chandigarh: Two Punjab transport department staffers convicted in 2017 graft case

Two employees of the Punjab transport department were pronounced guilty in a seven-year-old bribery case on Wednesday. As per the CBI, a Nayagaon resident had filed a complaint in May 2017, accusing two transport department officials -- Sarwan Kumar Bhatia and Damandeep Singh -- of demanding ₹ 16,000 bribe and an additional ₹ 50 as a late fee per day for issuing an ‘All India Permit’ for his car. (HT Photo)

The court of special judge, CBI court, Alka Malik will pronounce the quantum of sentence on March 19.

As per the CBI, a Nayagaon resident had filed a complaint in May 2017, accusing two transport department officials -- Sarwan Kumar Bhatia and Damandeep Singh -- of demanding ₹16,000 bribe and an additional ₹50 as a late fee per day for issuing an ‘All India Permit’ for his car.

The CBI registered a case under Sections 7, 13 (1) (d) read with Section 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 120 (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. On his complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed accepting ₹18,300.