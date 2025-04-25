Chandigarh: Unite under umbrella body, PU urges alumni groups

Panjab University (PU) has written to various alumni groups world over, urging them to come under an umbrella organisation. The university has been trying to strengthen its outreach with its alumni network as its finance department has framed new rules regarding alumni and CSR (corporate social responsibility) donations. The university has been trying to strengthen its outreach with its alumni network.

According to PU vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig, the university has asked various chapters, including the ones in Delhi, Canada and the US, to get in touch with PU’s Alumni Association for better coordination. The suggestion to form an umbrella body was given by chancellor and Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar during his multiple visits to the university who had expressed disappointment with PU’s alumni, citing former Prime Ministers and Presidents studied here but still the “alumni network doesn’t do enough” for it.

Meanwhile, PU stated that 2024 was a significant year regarding alumni donations. According to data compiled by it, ₹6.6 crore, including 81,000 US dollars, was received in donation. The biggest donation came from Arun Verma, alumnus of the chemical engineering department, who gave ₹3.5 crore. SP Oswal of the Vardhman Group issued ₹1 crore. Other contributions are for various purposes, mostly for renovation and scholarships.

Vig also said that PU is in talks to get an additional grant of ₹1 crore from the Vardhman Group. The university has a meeting scheduled with Verma later this year.

Auditing of funds under new rules

Under the newly framed rules pertaining to donations, the university will have a separate account in a nationalised bank and funds will be utilised with V-C’s approval. The audit of the account will be carried out by a CA firm, empanelled with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). They will audit the yearly statement of expenditure while the annual status of the fund will be incorporated in the consolidated banksheet.

According to the university, the donors wanted time-bound execution of projects with a focus on quality aspects rather than cost. PU was also advised so by the local audit department. The new rules state there should be no conflict of interest. No part of the fund or activity should be used for brand building of the sponsor or donor.