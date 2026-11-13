Chandigarh University student dies after car hits bike in Panchkula

A 24-year-old Chandigarh University student died after a car hit his motorcycle near HAFED Chowk in Sector 5, Panchkula, around 11.30 pm on Wednesday.
The deceased, identified as Ankit Sheoran, hailed from Hisar and was residing in Kharar. He was a first-year MSc student.
According to the police, Sheoran had gone to pick up a friend who had arrived from Dehradun. He was waiting near the junction when a Chandigarh-registered car hit his motorcycle head-on. The car driver fled the spot after the mishap, leaving the damaged vehicle behind. Police have seized the car.
Sheoran was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Although he was wearing a helmet, he sustained critical injuries in the collision. His friend was informed about the accident by a passerby using the mobile phone found with the deceased. He subsequently reached the spot in an auto-rickshaw.
The body was handed over to the family on Thursday after a post-mortem examination.
Meanwhile, Sector 5 police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police teams have been dispatched to trace and arrest the car driver.