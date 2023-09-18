News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Upgraded labs at GMCH to help cut waiting time

Chandigarh: Upgraded labs at GMCH to help cut waiting time

ByRobert Abraham, Chandigarh
Sep 18, 2023 12:48 AM IST

The state-of-the-art advanced diagnostic and interventional labs in Area-55, Level 5, Block-A, are equipped to conduct diagnostic and therapeutic bronchoscopy, thoracoscopy, EBUS & EUS, PFT, upper & lower gastrointestinal endoscopy & ERCP, NCV, EEG and EMG tests

The upgraded special investigation labs at GMCH, Sector 32, will help the hospital tackle growing waiting lists for various tests.

These facilities were dedicated to the public after renovating an existing room, where these tests are now being conducted on a daily basis, resulting in timely diagnosis and reduced waiting time.
These facilities were dedicated to the public after renovating an existing room, where these tests are now being conducted on a daily basis, resulting in timely diagnosis and reduced waiting time. (HT Photo)

The advanced diagnostic and interventional labs, equipped with cutting-edge technology and the latest medical equipment, were inaugurated by the UT adviser on Thursday.

The state-of-the-art advanced diagnostic and interventional labs, in Area 55, Level 5, Block-A, are equipped to conduct diagnostic and therapeutic bronchoscopy, thoracoscopy, EBUS & EUS, PFT, upper & lower gastrointestinal endoscopy & ERCP, NCV, EEG and EMG tests.

These facilities were dedicated to the public after renovating an existing room, where these tests are now being conducted on a daily basis, resulting in timely diagnosis and reduced waiting time.

Dr Varinder Saini, who leads the pulmonary critical care and sleep medicine department, said previously these tests were conducted in a single room on alternate days.

This led to long wait for reports. In addition, an isolation ward has been inaugurated. It is outfitted with rigorous infection control measures.

Dr Saini said the ward adhered to established guidelines for accommodating infectious patients. These include over 12 air exchanges per hour, sufficient distance between beds, ample sunlight and filtering air to render it non-infectious to others, all aimed at minimising infection risks.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Robert Abraham

    Robert Abraham is a staff correspondent with the Hindustan Times in Chandigarh. He keeps readers updated on the latest developments in the world of health.

