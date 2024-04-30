Chandigarh: Upset over child’s illness, father slits throat near PGI, critical

Depressed over his child’s illness, a 33-year-old man tried to kill himself by slitting his throat outside the PGIMER campus on the Sector 11/12 dividing road on Monday morning. Police said the man’s son was admitted in the Advanced Paediatric Centre at PGIMER due to some illness that had left him distressed. (HT Photo)

It was a busy morning in and around the hospital, when the man cut his throat with a kitchen knife around 11.30 am, leaving staff, patients, attendants and scores of people present near the New OPD gate shocked.

Hailing from Solan in Himachal Pradesh, the man lay bleeding on the busy road, when onlookers alerted the police and hospital security, who rushed him to the PGIMER trauma centre. According to hospital staff, he is responding but remains critical.

