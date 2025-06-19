Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh: UT administrator Kataria inspects government offices

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 19, 2025 10:12 AM IST

UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria toured several departments, interacted with both officials and the public and reviewed the availability of officers and efficiency in addressing complaints

UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria conducted a surprise inspection to the secretariat and deputy commissioner’s office on Wednesday to evaluate the functioning of public grievance redressal mechanisms during the designated hours.

Stressing the need for transparency, accessibility and empathy in public service, Kataria reiterated that governance should remain citizen-centric. (HT Photo)
Stressing the need for transparency, accessibility and empathy in public service, Kataria reiterated that governance should remain citizen-centric. (HT Photo)

Last October, Kataria had instructed all officers to remain present in their respective offices every Wednesday from 10 am to 1 pm to address public grievances, prohibiting other meetings during this time except in emergencies.

During the inspection, Kataria toured several departments, interacted with both officials and the public and reviewed the availability of officers and efficiency in addressing complaints. Citizens were encouraged to share feedback directly.

Stressing the need for transparency, accessibility and empathy in public service, Kataria reiterated that governance should remain citizen-centric. While expressing satisfaction with the presence of officers in most departments, Kataria cautioned that any lapse in following the grievance redressal protocol would not be tolerated. He added that regular checks would continue to ensure strict compliance and to reinforce accountability within the system.

