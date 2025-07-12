Chandigarh: Uttarakhand man gets lifer for stabbing 97-yr-old woman to death

A local court on Friday sentenced a 31-year-old Uttarakhand resident to life imprisonment in a four-year-old murder case. The court also directed the convict, Kailash Chandra Bhatt, to pay a fine of ₹ 40,000. (HT photo for representation)

The court also directed the convict, Kailash Chandra Bhatt, to pay a fine of ₹40,000.

In August 2021, Bhatt had murdered 97-year-old Joginder Kaur, a resident of Sector-8, by slitting her throat. He had entered her house with the intention of theft, but attacked her with a knife kept in the kitchen. Kaur lived alone while her children were settled abroad. Her husband had died several years ago.

Kaur’s caretaker Bhavna had lodged the police complaint, in which she had stated that she had gone for a walk on the evening of August 7, 2021. Upon returning, she saw Kaur lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

She immediately informed the police, which shifted the nonagenarian to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.