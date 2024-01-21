Chandigarh: Valedictory function of course on ‘criminal laws’ held

A valedictory function for all batches of the course on “new major criminal laws” was held at Chandigarh Judicial Academy, Sector 43. Director general of police Praveer Ranjan and Judicial Academy director Ajay Kumar presided over the function, along with officers of Central Detective Training Institute, Judicial Academy and Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

Director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan and Judicial Academy director Ajay Kumar presided over the function, along with officers of Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI), Judicial Academy and Chandigarh Police.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The police has organised a special session on “new major criminal laws” for investigation officers of Chandigarh Police from January 9 to 19. The workshop was conducted in three batches in which 175 police officers from the rank of head constable to inspector participated. Some deputy superintendent of police (DSP) also participated in the workshop.

Moreover, a two-day course on“new major criminal laws” for all gazetted officers of Chandigarh Police was also held at Police Headquarter, Sector 9, on January 18 and 19.