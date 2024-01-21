close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Valedictory function of course on ‘criminal laws’ held

Chandigarh: Valedictory function of course on ‘criminal laws’ held

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 21, 2024 07:44 AM IST

Chandigarh Police organised a special session on “new major criminal laws” for investigation officers from January 9 to 19

A valedictory function for all batches of the course on “new major criminal laws” was held at Chandigarh Judicial Academy, Sector 43.

Director general of police Praveer Ranjan and Judicial Academy director Ajay Kumar presided over the function, along with officers of Central Detective Training Institute, Judicial Academy and Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)
Director general of police Praveer Ranjan and Judicial Academy director Ajay Kumar presided over the function, along with officers of Central Detective Training Institute, Judicial Academy and Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

Director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan and Judicial Academy director Ajay Kumar presided over the function, along with officers of Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI), Judicial Academy and Chandigarh Police.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The police has organised a special session on “new major criminal laws” for investigation officers of Chandigarh Police from January 9 to 19. The workshop was conducted in three batches in which 175 police officers from the rank of head constable to inspector participated. Some deputy superintendent of police (DSP) also participated in the workshop.

Moreover, a two-day course on“new major criminal laws” for all gazetted officers of Chandigarh Police was also held at Police Headquarter, Sector 9, on January 18 and 19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On