Chandigarh Ward 18 woes: Waste, water & wastewater

Garbage dumped in the open, low water pressure and choked sewers are among the key issues being faced by residents in Ward No. 18 of the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC).

The ward comprises Sectors 20 and 30. Before fresh delimitation, Sector 20 was a part of Ward No. 16, while Sector 30 came under Ward No. 18.

The residents rue that the present councillors are unapproachable and least interested in carrying out development projects in the area.

“Though Sector 20 is located in the middle of the City Beautiful, the area is dotted with garbage dumps and overflowing sewage. While domestic waste is being lifted from door to door, garbage thrown on the lanes, in markets or in parks is not being cleared,” says OP Verma, president, resident welfare association (RWA), Sector 20. He also alleges that though the MC in its reply to an RTI query claimed that 57 sweepers have been assigned to maintain sanitation in the sector, in reality, only 25-30 sweepers can be seen on duty.

“Garbage is mostly dumped on the back lane of Laxmi Narayan temple, outside Government Model Senior Secondary School and near the Sector 20C market,” he says.

Residents in Sector 20 also demand clean drinking water, and say the water pressure from tubewells is low, due to which those living on upper floors face hassles. They also claim that children and the elderly can’t walk in the parks or on lanes due to stray dog menace and poor lighting.

Sector 30 faces similar issues. “In both residential and market areas, sewerage lines are choked, resulting in foul smell and breeding of mosquitoes. Besides, the garbage is not being picked regularly from vacant plots and roadsides,” says Harpreet Singh, chairman, RWA, Sector 30B, while questioning the high MC taxes even though “the common man is not being provided basic amenities”.

Lack of parking spaces irks the locals in both these sectors, just as in other urban pockets of the city. Residents say the MC has allotted the open spaces, meant for parking, to street vendors.

“During the evening hours, people do not even get space to park their two-wheelers in the market, as most of the space is occupied by the vendors. The MC should allot other places to vendors, so that people coming to the markets do not get harassed,” says Simran Kaur, 40, a resident of Sector 20.

KNOW YOUR WARD

Localities: Sector 20 and Sector 30

Reserved for women (general)

Voters: 30,000

Key Issues

Garbage not being lifted regularly from roadside, markets and parks

Choked sewers and water supply at low pressure

Lack of parking spaces as most areas allotted to vendors

LOCAL VOICES

The MC must ensure that garbage gets cleared from the roads as it doesn’t look like the sector is a part of the City Beautiful.

Harsharan Singh, 46, a resident of Sector 20

In the evening, there is no space to park even two-wheelers in the market as most of the area has been occupied by vendors.

Simran Kaur, 40, a resident of Sector 20

In both residential and market areas, sewerage lines are choked, resulting in foul smell and breeding of mosquitoes.

Harpreet Singh, chairman, RWA, Sector 30B

Roads are recarpeted only during election times. Sewerage lines are choked and garbage is not being cleared regularly.

Shahroz Khan, 27, a resident of Sector 30