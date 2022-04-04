Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh weather | Mercury shoots past 38°C
chandigarh news

Chandigarh weather | Mercury shoots past 38°C

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Chandigarh on Sunday was 5.7°C above normal, the highest it has gone in the city this season.
Met officials have predicted that the dry spell in the comings days in Chandigarh, with the temperature likely to reach up to 41°C in the next five days. (HT File)
Met officials have predicted that the dry spell in the comings days in Chandigarh, with the temperature likely to reach up to 41°C in the next five days. (HT File)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 02:10 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Mercury continued on the upward swing on Sunday, going from 37.4°C on Saturday to 38.2°C. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Sunday’s maximum temperature was 5.7°C above normal, the highest it has gone in the city this season.

Met officials further predicted that the dry spell will continue in the comings days as well, and the temperature may reach up to 41°C in the next five days. The minimum temperature also went up from 17.8°C on Saturday to 20°C on Sunday, 3.7°C above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 39°C and 40°C while the minimum temperature will be around 20°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Image used only for representation

    Brace for a severe heatwave this week: IMD

    A cooling breeze over Delhi may have provided some temporary relief to residents on Friday, but the national capital will likely experience heatwaves, or severe heatwaves, again from April 6, the India Meteorological Department predicted on Sunday. Safdarjung, Delhi's base station for weather, recorded a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, six degrees above normal. Temperatures are expected to rebound and heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will return.”

  • No new Covid fatality was reported in Chandigarh tricity area for the 32nd day in row. (HT File)

    Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid caseload dips to 25, lowest this year

    In more relief on the Covid front, the tricity was left with only 25 active cases on Sunday, the lowest it has seen since the beginning of the year. Of the total active infections, 18 were in Chandigarh, five in Mohali and two in Panchkula. The three jurisdictions reported four new virus cases in the last 24 hours, with the daily tally remaining in single digit for the eight consecutive day.

  • Addressing a rally at Jind’s Safidon, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab showed its “poor mindset” while passing a resolution in the assembly over the Chandigarh issue. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

    Give Haryana water, 400 Hindi-speaking villages first: Khattar to Punjab

    After the Punjab assembly passed a resolution reiterating its claim over Chandigarh, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked the Punjab government to hand over to Haryana 400 Hindi-speaking villages and its share of SYL water before talking over the Chandigarh issue. Addressing a rally at Jind's Safidon, Khattar said the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab showed its “poor mindset” while passing a resolution in the assembly over the Chandigarh issue.

  • Police arrested four person for possessing two pistols and six live cartridges in Kharar. (HT File)

    Four arrested with pistols, cartridge in Kharar

    Police's crime investigating agency staff arrested four persons for possession of two illegal weapons and six rounds of cartridges. The accused, identified as Sanjay Kumar and Rahul of Ekta Colony, Balongi, Parshottam Kumar of Ranjit Singh Nagar, Kharar, and Shiva of Guru Nanak Colony, Balongi, have been sent on police remand. CIA in-charge inspector Shiv Kumar said the four were arrested while they were on their way to execute a crime.

  • The decision to summon a special session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha was taken in a Cabinet meeting that chief minister ML Khattar chaired. The immediate provocation behind convening the special session of the assembly is the contentious resolution that Punjab assembly passed reiterating the state’s claim on Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

    Haryana calls special session after Punjab seeks transfer of Chandigarh

    The Manohar Lal Khattar government on Sunday decided to hold a special session of the Haryana assembly on April 5 in a move that is aimed at countering the Punjab assembly resolution about the transfer of Union Territory Chandigarh to the AAP-ruled border state. The decision to summon a special session of the Vidhan Sabha was taken in a Cabinet meeting that Khattar chaired.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out