Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.13 °C, check weather forecast for August 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 15, 2024 31.01 °C Heavy intensity rain August 16, 2024 28.69 °C Moderate rain August 17, 2024 25.59 °C Moderate rain August 18, 2024 29.71 °C Moderate rain August 19, 2024 29.81 °C Moderate rain August 20, 2024 24.88 °C Heavy intensity rain August 21, 2024 29.83 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.26 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.05 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.9 °C Light rain Bengaluru 29.01 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.59 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.45 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 33.57 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 14, 2024, is 32.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.13 °C and 35.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:48 AM and will set at 07:06 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.39 °C and 31.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.With temperatures ranging between 27.13 °C and 35.21 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 127.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

