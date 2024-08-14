Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.13 °C, check weather forecast for August 14, 2024
Aug 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on August 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 14, 2024, is 32.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.13 °C and 35.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:48 AM and will set at 07:06 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.39 °C and 31.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.13 °C and 35.21 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 127.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.39 °C and 31.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.13 °C and 35.21 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 127.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 15, 2024
|31.01 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 16, 2024
|28.69 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 17, 2024
|25.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 18, 2024
|29.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 19, 2024
|29.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 20, 2024
|24.88 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 21, 2024
|29.83 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on August 14, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.26 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|30.9 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|29.01 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.45 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|33.57 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.13 °C, check weather forecast for August 14, 2024
SHARE
Copy