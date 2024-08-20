 Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.2 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.2 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on August 20, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 20, 2024, is 29.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.2 °C and 32.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 07:00 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.96 °C and 33.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 145.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 21, 2024 31.23 °C Moderate rain
August 22, 2024 30.78 °C Moderate rain
August 23, 2024 32.03 °C Light rain
August 24, 2024 32.46 °C Light rain
August 25, 2024 33.13 °C Sky is clear
August 26, 2024 33.03 °C Moderate rain
August 27, 2024 27.32 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 20, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.87 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.23 °C Light rain
Chennai 31.58 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.04 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.43 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.84 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.55 °C Overcast clouds

