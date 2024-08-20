Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.2 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 21, 2024 31.23 °C Moderate rain August 22, 2024 30.78 °C Moderate rain August 23, 2024 32.03 °C Light rain August 24, 2024 32.46 °C Light rain August 25, 2024 33.13 °C Sky is clear August 26, 2024 33.03 °C Moderate rain August 27, 2024 27.32 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.87 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.23 °C Light rain Chennai 31.58 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.04 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.43 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.84 °C Light rain Delhi 32.55 °C Overcast clouds

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 20, 2024, is 29.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.2 °C and 32.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 07:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.96 °C and 33.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 145.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

