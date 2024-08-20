Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.2 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024
Aug 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on August 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 20, 2024, is 29.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.2 °C and 32.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 07:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.96 °C and 33.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 145.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 21, 2024
|31.23 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 22, 2024
|30.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 23, 2024
|32.03 °C
|Light rain
|August 24, 2024
|32.46 °C
|Light rain
|August 25, 2024
|33.13 °C
|Sky is clear
|August 26, 2024
|33.03 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 27, 2024
|27.32 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.87 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|30.23 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.58 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.84 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.55 °C
|Overcast clouds
