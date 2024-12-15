Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 15, 2024





Chandigarh weather update on December 15, 2024 The temperature in Chandigarh today, on December 15, 2024, is 19.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.7 °C and 22.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:23 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, December 16, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.24 °C and 22.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 263.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 16, 2024 19.36 Few clouds December 17, 2024 19.47 Sky is clear December 18, 2024 19.93 Sky is clear December 19, 2024 20.62 Scattered clouds December 20, 2024 20.26 Sky is clear December 21, 2024 20.38 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 19.87 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.1 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.59 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.75 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.26 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 22.2 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 22.53 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.05 °C Sky is clear

