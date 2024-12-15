Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 15, 2024
Dec 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on December 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on December 15, 2024, is 19.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.7 °C and 22.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 16, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.24 °C and 22.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 263.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 16, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.24 °C and 22.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 263.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 16, 2024
|19.36
|Few clouds
|December 17, 2024
|19.47
|Sky is clear
|December 18, 2024
|19.93
|Sky is clear
|December 19, 2024
|20.62
|Scattered clouds
|December 20, 2024
|20.26
|Sky is clear
|December 21, 2024
|20.38
|Sky is clear
|December 22, 2024
|19.87
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 15, 2024
SHARE
Copy