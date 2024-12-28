Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 28, 2024
Dec 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on December 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on December 28, 2024, is 14.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.91 °C and 17.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 91% and the wind speed is 91 km/h. The sun rose at 07:19 AM and will set at 05:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.6 °C and 19.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.6 °C and 19.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 29, 2024
|14.21
|Moderate rain
|December 30, 2024
|17.49
|Broken clouds
|December 31, 2024
|18.86
|Broken clouds
|January 1, 2025
|18.70
|Scattered clouds
|January 2, 2025
|19.37
|Overcast clouds
|January 3, 2025
|22.37
|Broken clouds
|January 4, 2025
|21.84
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on December 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 28, 2024
SHARE
Copy