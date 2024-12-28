Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 28, 2024





Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.6 °C and 19.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days: Chandigarh weather update on December 28, 2024 The temperature in Chandigarh today, on December 28, 2024, is 14.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.91 °C and 17.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 91% and the wind speed is 91 km/h. The sun rose at 07:19 AM and will set at 05:29 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.6 °C and 19.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 29, 2024 14.21 Moderate rain December 30, 2024 17.49 Broken clouds December 31, 2024 18.86 Broken clouds January 1, 2025 18.70 Scattered clouds January 2, 2025 19.37 Overcast clouds January 3, 2025 22.37 Broken clouds January 4, 2025 21.84 Overcast clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.34 °C Few clouds Kolkata 22.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.04 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.2 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 22.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.87 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on December 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.