Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.82 °C, check weather forecast for February 20, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on February 20, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on February 20, 2025, is 22.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.82 °C and 24.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:14 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 21, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.71 °C and 25.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 172.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 21, 2025
|22.89
|Heavy intensity rain
|February 22, 2025
|22.01
|Scattered clouds
|February 23, 2025
|24.34
|Overcast clouds
|February 24, 2025
|25.13
|Sky is clear
|February 25, 2025
|26.36
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|22.93
|Light rain
|February 27, 2025
|26.20
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on February 20, 2025
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.