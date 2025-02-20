Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.82 °C, check weather forecast for February 20, 2025

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on February 20, 2025, is 22.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.82 °C and 24.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:14 PM. Chandigarh weather update on February 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 21, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.71 °C and 25.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 172.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 21, 2025 22.89 Heavy intensity rain February 22, 2025 22.01 Scattered clouds February 23, 2025 24.34 Overcast clouds February 24, 2025 25.13 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 26.36 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 22.93 Light rain February 27, 2025 26.20 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 20, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.0 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.57 °C Moderate rain Chennai 27.36 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.07 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.47 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 31.16 °C Few clouds Delhi 19.46 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



