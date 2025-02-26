Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.99 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on February 26, 2025, is 25.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.99 °C and 28.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 06:18 PM. Chandigarh weather update on February 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.72 °C and 25.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Chandigarh the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 47.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 27, 2025 25.12 Overcast clouds February 28, 2025 25.06 Light rain March 1, 2025 16.71 Moderate rain March 2, 2025 21.17 Light rain March 3, 2025 25.22 Light rain March 4, 2025 26.42 Broken clouds March 5, 2025 24.12 Few clouds



Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.69 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.02 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 29.05 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.92 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.73 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.41 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.82 °C Overcast clouds



