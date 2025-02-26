Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.99 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on February 26, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on February 26, 2025, is 25.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.99 °C and 28.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.72 °C and 25.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Chandigarh the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 47.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 27, 2025
|25.12
|Overcast clouds
|February 28, 2025
|25.06
|Light rain
|March 1, 2025
|16.71
|Moderate rain
|March 2, 2025
|21.17
|Light rain
|March 3, 2025
|25.22
|Light rain
|March 4, 2025
|26.42
|Broken clouds
|March 5, 2025
|24.12
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025
