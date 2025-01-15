Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 15, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 15, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on January 15, 2025 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on January 15, 2025, is 18.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.07 °C and 20.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 05:43 PM.

Chandigarh weather update on January 15, 2025
Chandigarh weather update on January 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 16, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.68 °C and 18.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 170.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 16, 202518.25Sky is clear
January 17, 202516.76Light rain
January 18, 202519.86Few clouds
January 19, 202519.33Broken clouds
January 20, 202518.87Overcast clouds
January 21, 202520.00Broken clouds
January 22, 202521.81Overcast clouds


Weather in other cities on January 15, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.43 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata21.96 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.92 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.65 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad23.99 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad25.23 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.83 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On