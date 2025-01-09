Menu Explore
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 9, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 09, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on January 9, 2025 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on January 9, 2025, is 18.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.05 °C and 20.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 07:21 AM and will set at 05:38 PM.

Chandigarh weather update on January 09, 2025
Chandigarh weather update on January 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 10, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.22 °C and 21.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 268.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 10, 202518.08Scattered clouds
January 11, 202518.71Sky is clear
January 12, 202520.61Light rain
January 13, 202518.83Light rain
January 14, 202519.30Sky is clear
January 15, 202519.74Sky is clear
January 16, 202520.11Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on January 9, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.55 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata20.31 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.29 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru22.95 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad24.47 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad23.94 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi19.29 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

