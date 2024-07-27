Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.79 °C, check weather forecast for July 27, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on July 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 27, 2024, is 34.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.79 °C and 38.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 05:37 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.46 °C and 38.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.79 °C and 38.55 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 123.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.46 °C and 38.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.79 °C and 38.55 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 123.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 28, 2024
|37.26 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 29, 2024
|31.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 30, 2024
|33.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 31, 2024
|32.44 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 1, 2024
|24.88 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 2, 2024
|30.29 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 3, 2024
|27.44 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on July 27, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.56 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|34.56 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.13 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|26.68 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.76 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|39.29 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.79 °C, check weather forecast for July 27, 2024
SHARE
Copy