Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.79 °C, check weather forecast for July 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 28, 2024 37.26 °C Moderate rain July 29, 2024 31.09 °C Moderate rain July 30, 2024 33.11 °C Moderate rain July 31, 2024 32.44 °C Moderate rain August 1, 2024 24.88 °C Moderate rain August 2, 2024 30.29 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 27.44 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.6 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.56 °C Light rain Chennai 34.56 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.13 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.68 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.76 °C Light rain Delhi 39.29 °C Light rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 27, 2024, is 34.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.79 °C and 38.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 05:37 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.46 °C and 38.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.With temperatures ranging between 28.79 °C and 38.55 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 123.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 27, 2024

