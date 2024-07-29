Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.49 °C, check weather forecast for July 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 30, 2024 27.78 °C Heavy intensity rain July 31, 2024 34.9 °C Moderate rain August 1, 2024 25.59 °C Heavy intensity rain August 2, 2024 29.72 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 28.78 °C Moderate rain August 4, 2024 32.01 °C Light rain August 5, 2024 30.02 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.65 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.92 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.4 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.88 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.28 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.51 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.05 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 29, 2024, is 33.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.49 °C and 36.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:38 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.06 °C and 29.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 87%.With temperatures ranging between 27.49 °C and 36.04 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 82.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

