Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.14 °C, check weather forecast for July 5, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 6, 2024 30.24 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 28.16 °C Heavy intensity rain July 8, 2024 30.91 °C Heavy intensity rain July 9, 2024 32.14 °C Light rain July 10, 2024 34.79 °C Sky is clear July 11, 2024 36.62 °C Light rain July 12, 2024 35.08 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.42 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.02 °C Light rain Chennai 33.38 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.85 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.94 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.19 °C Moderate rain Delhi 34.66 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 5, 2024, is 31.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.14 °C and 34.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:25 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 6, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.49 °C and 33.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.With temperatures ranging between 27.14 °C and 34.7 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 53.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 5, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.