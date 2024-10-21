Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.01 °C, check weather forecast for October 21, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on October 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on October 21, 2024, is 27.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.01 °C and 31.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 05:45 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.81 °C and 32.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 181.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 22, 2024
|29.57 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 23, 2024
|31.53 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 24, 2024
|29.7 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 25, 2024
|30.2 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 26, 2024
|29.52 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 27, 2024
|29.19 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 28, 2024
|29.26 °C
|Sky is clear
