Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.31 °C, check weather forecast for September 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 2, 2024 32.71 °C Light rain September 3, 2024 31.54 °C Moderate rain September 4, 2024 31.92 °C Moderate rain September 5, 2024 32.91 °C Sky is clear September 6, 2024 32.38 °C Light rain September 7, 2024 31.74 °C Sky is clear September 8, 2024 33.24 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.69 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.02 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.35 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.78 °C Light rain Hyderabad 22.28 °C Very heavy rain Ahmedabad 31.28 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 34.67 °C Light rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on September 1, 2024, is 32.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.31 °C and 35.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 2, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.68 °C and 34.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.With temperatures ranging between 26.31 °C and 35.37 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 119.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

