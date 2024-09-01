Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.31 °C, check weather forecast for September 1, 2024
Sep 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on September 1, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on September 1, 2024, is 32.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.31 °C and 35.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, September 2, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.68 °C and 34.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.31 °C and 35.37 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 119.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 1, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 2, 2024
|32.71 °C
|Light rain
|September 3, 2024
|31.54 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 4, 2024
|31.92 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 5, 2024
|32.91 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 6, 2024
|32.38 °C
|Light rain
|September 7, 2024
|31.74 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 8, 2024
|33.24 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
