Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.31 °C, check weather forecast for September 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on September 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on September 15, 2024, is 29.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.31 °C and 31.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 06:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, September 16, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.65 °C and 32.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 163.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 16, 2024
|30.72 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 17, 2024
|30.91 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 18, 2024
|26.97 °C
|Light rain
|September 19, 2024
|29.91 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 20, 2024
|30.98 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 21, 2024
|32.01 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 22, 2024
|33.25 °C
|Sky is clear
