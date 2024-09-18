Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.69 °C, check weather forecast for September 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 19, 2024 26.4 °C Overcast clouds September 20, 2024 30.84 °C Sky is clear September 21, 2024 31.52 °C Sky is clear September 22, 2024 32.97 °C Sky is clear September 23, 2024 33.14 °C Sky is clear September 24, 2024 33.02 °C Broken clouds September 25, 2024 32.95 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.86 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.54 °C Few clouds Chennai 32.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.8 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 28.08 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.86 °C Broken clouds Delhi 29.81 °C Light rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on September 18, 2024, is 27.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.69 °C and 29.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.68 °C and 28.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 164.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 18, 2024

