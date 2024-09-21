Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.26 °C, check weather forecast for September 21, 2024
Sep 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on September 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on September 21, 2024, is 32.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.26 °C and 34.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 22, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.16 °C and 34.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.26 °C and 34.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 182.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 22, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.16 °C and 34.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.26 °C and 34.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 182.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 22, 2024
|33.17 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 23, 2024
|34.6 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 24, 2024
|34.5 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 25, 2024
|33.89 °C
|Light rain
|September 26, 2024
|33.78 °C
|Light rain
|September 27, 2024
|32.72 °C
|Light rain
|September 28, 2024
|29.4 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on September 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.26 °C, check weather forecast for September 21, 2024
SHARE
Copy