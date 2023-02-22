Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh weather update: Nights get warmer as mercury climbs two notches

Chandigarh weather update: Nights get warmer as mercury climbs two notches

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 22, 2023 01:59 AM IST

India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “The weather is expected to remain dry in the coming days and the temperature will also witness a slight rise.”

Residents continued to “feel the heat” as the city’s maximum temperature continue to remain at 29.5 degrees on Tuesday, the same as the previous day, while the minimum temperature went up notches – from 14.6°C on Monday to 16.6 degrees. (HT File)
Residents continued to “feel the heat” as the city’s maximum temperature continue to remain at 29.5 degrees on Tuesday, the same as the previous day, while the minimum temperature went up notches – from 14.6°C on Monday to 16.6 degrees. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Residents continued to “feel the heat” as the city’s maximum temperature continue to remain at 29.5 degrees on Tuesday, the same as the previous day, while the minimum temperature went up notches – from 14.6°C on Monday to 16.6 degrees.

India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “The weather is expected to remain dry in the coming days and the temperature will also witness a slight rise.”

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 28 degrees while the minimum temperature will remain between 13 to 15 degrees over the next three days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out