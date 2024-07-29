 Chandigarh: Western Command carries out tree plantation drive - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
Chandigarh: Western Command carries out tree plantation drive

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 29, 2024 09:16 AM IST

At the Chandimandir military station, the drive commenced with Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar planting a tree which he dedicated it to his mother

Indian Army’s Western Command concluded its week-long “Go Green” plantation drive on Sunday which started on July 22, 2024 in various military stations of J&K, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

“Go Green” plantation drive in various military stations of J&K, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh was used to motivate the youth and the general public. (HT Photo)
“Go Green” plantation drive in various military stations of J&K, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh was used to motivate the youth and the general public. (HT Photo)

The plantation drive was carried out both in military as well as civil areas by army personnel, forest department, school children, Territorial Army ecological battalions and other government agencies. The saplings planted had a mix of fruit-bearing trees, medicinal plants and other varieties.

At the Chandimandir military station, the drive commenced with Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar planting a tree which he dedicated it to his mother.

In line with the central government’s theme of “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam” laid down for this year, citizens are being inspired to plant at least one tree and ensure its survival thereafter. During the week more than 50,000 trees were planted.

Besides making an effort to make positive changes in the soil, air, flora and fauna, the opportunity was used to motivate the youth and the general public.

This initiative was aimed at creating awareness among masses under the overall vision of making earth more inhabitable and ensuring environmental safety for future generations.

Chandigarh: Western Command carries out tree plantation drive
© 2024 HindustanTimes
