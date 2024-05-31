 Chandigarh: Woman killed in cylinder blast in Sector 41 - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 31, 2024
Chandigarh: Woman killed in cylinder blast in Sector 41

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 31, 2024 05:33 AM IST

According to Chandigarh Police, Kuldeep Kaur was switching gas cylinders around 4 pm, when a gas leak occurred. In an attempt to check the cylinder, Kaur ignited the stove, resulting in an explosion

A 38-year-old woman was killed after an LPG cylinder exploded at her house in Sector 41 on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Kuldeep Kaur, used to run a beauty parlour.

According to police, Kaur was switching gas cylinders around 4 pm, when a gas leak occurred. In an attempt to check the cylinder, Kaur ignited the stove, resulting in an explosion.

She lived in a one-room accommodation with her family and the small size of the room led to Kaur’s inability to escape. Trapped within the room, Kaur succumbed to her injuries. She was declared dead on arrival at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16.

At the time of the incident, Kaur’s family members, including her brother, mother and father, were also present in the house, and managed to escape unhurt.

Police have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to investigate the circumstances leading to the explosion.

Chandigarh: Woman killed in cylinder blast in Sector 41
Follow Us On