Chandigarh: Woman killed in cylinder blast in Sector 41

A 38-year-old woman was killed after an LPG cylinder exploded at her house in Sector 41 on Thursday. The victim, identified as Kuldeep Kaur, used to run a beauty parlour in Chandigarh.

According to police, Kaur was switching gas cylinders around 4 pm, when a gas leak occurred. In an attempt to check the cylinder, Kaur ignited the stove, resulting in an explosion.

She lived in a one-room accommodation with her family and the small size of the room led to Kaur’s inability to escape. Trapped within the room, Kaur succumbed to her injuries. She was declared dead on arrival at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16.

At the time of the incident, Kaur’s family members, including her brother, mother and father, were also present in the house, and managed to escape unhurt.

Police have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to investigate the circumstances leading to the explosion.