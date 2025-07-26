Chandigarh: Woman loses mangalsutra to snatcher in Sector 31

Chandigarh A 27-year-old woman was allegedly robbed of her mangalsutra weighing 15 gm by a bike-borne snatcher while she was returning home from Sector-31 market on Thursday evening. In her complaint, the victim Preeti, a resident of Sector 31-A reported that the incident took place around 8.30 pm near the AFFWA Complex, 12 Wing, Sector 31. The police are scanning CCTV footage in the vicinity and gathering inputs from local vendors and residents to trace the suspect. (iStock)

She had visited the Kartikeya Temple in Sector 31 for evening prayers. After taking blessings, she stopped at the Provision Store in the 3BRD AFFWA Complex and then visited a vegetable stall in Sector 31-D market.

While returning home, she noticed a bike rider crossing her near the AFFWA Complex. A few moments later, the same biker was spotted standing near the complex. As Preeti passed him, she suddenly felt someone tugging at her neck.

“After taking a few steps past the biker, I felt a strong pull on my mangalsutra. Before I could react, the man snatched it and sped away on the same bike,” Preeti said.

Following the complaint, Sector-31 police registered an FIR under Section 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 against the unknown biker. The police are scanning CCTV footage in the vicinity and gathering inputs from local vendors and residents to trace the suspect.