Chandigarh: Worm found in Dosa served at GMSH-16 canteen sparks concerns

After discovering a worm in a dosa served at the UT Red Cross Canteen located in Government Multi-Specialist Hospital, Sector-16, a customer lodged a complaint with the food safety department.

Pooja, a resident of Sector 25-D, lodged a written complaint with the food safety officer, detailing an incident where she discovered a worm inside the dosa she had ordered and was consuming.

Director health services Dr Suman Singh said, “Food cell has received the complaint and they are looking into the matter.”

Meanwhile, Gurdev Chand, a canteen contractor, has alleged that the previous contractor’s staff intentionally engages in such activities to create trouble. The previous contractor had been operating the canteen for over 40 years, but he has been managing it for the past 5-6 months.

Gurdev Chand expresses concern about the possibility of outside food being brought in by some individuals, which they have no control over. He assures that their focus is on serving good quality food.

