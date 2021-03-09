Chandigarh yoga college celebrates Women’s Day
The Government College of Yoga Education and Health in Sector 23, Chandigarh, celebrated International Women’s Day on Monday. The theme on the occasion was “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in Covid-19 world” and the aim was to appreciate and acknowledge the contribution of the women in leadership roles.
The chief guest on the occasion was Lippi Parida, renowned artist, poet and author. She was accompanied by Jaswinder Kaur, managing director of CITCO; Nitika Pawar, special secretary, Chandigarh administration; Harjit Kaur, deputy superintendent of police, Chandigarh, and Anita Kaushal, principal of Post Graduate Government College in Sector 11, Chandigarh. R Puri, founder- president of Indian Dietetic Association, Chandigarh chapter, was the special guest.
Sapna Nanda, principal of the college, spoke about the immense contribution of women in combating the global pandemic.
The eminent personalities present on the occasion shared their experiences and challenges faced by them in their journey to success. Parida, in her address, spoke about the innate strength and capabilities of women and need to further empower and facilitate them to help them in achieving their goals.
A variety of cultural items were presented by the students of the college which included yoga demonstration, group songs and dance. The special attraction was a skit showcasing the nine colours of womanhood. The celebrations concluded with the National Anthem.
