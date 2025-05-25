Chandigarh: Youth attacked by pet German Shepherd in Sector 21

A 23-year-old man was attacked by a pet German Shephard outside House Number 230 in Sector 21-A on Thursday evening. The victim, Kartik Gandhi, a resident of Dera Bassi, sustained multiple injuries after being bitten several times by the dog, allegedly unleashed by its owner. (HR)

According to the complaint filed by Gandhi at the Sector-19 police station, he had parked his car near the residence of the dog owner while visiting his office in the vicinity. After concluding his work around 6.30 pm, he returned to his vehicle accompanied by a friend, Abhimanyu Bisnoi, when the dog was reportedly let loose by its female owner. The dog is said to have charged at both men. While Bisnoi managed to escape, Gandhi was bitten on both his wrists, ankle and right hip.

The complainant alleged that even as the attack unfolded, the dog owner, a security guard and another individual stood by and watched. He further stated that the guard mocked him, threatened him with further consequences, and asked him to “park the car again near their house” in a menacing tone. Gandhi was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, and subsequently to City Hospital in Sector 8-C due to increasing pain and semi-consciousness.

On Gandhi’s complaint, police lodged an FIR under Sections 291 and 351(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.