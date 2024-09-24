Menu Explore
Chandigarh: ‘0001’ goes for 16.50 lakh at RLA e-auction

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 24, 2024 09:28 AM IST

During the e-auction of fancy and choice vehicle registration numbers from "0001" to "9999" of the new series "CH01-CW" and the re-auction of the leftover fancy numbers of the previous series from September 21 to September 23, a total of 489 numbers were auctioned, an official said

The most sought-after fancy registration number “0001” of the “CH01-CW” series has fetched the highest bid of 16.50 lakh against the reserve price of 50,000 during an e-auction conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) on Monday.

The second highest bid of ₹10 lakh was made for "0009" from the same series, while "0005" fetched the third-highest bid of ₹9.98 lakh.
The second highest bid of 10 lakh was made for “0009” from the same series, while “0005” fetched the third-highest bid of 9.98 lakh. (HT Photo)

The second highest bid of 10 lakh was made for “0009” from the same series, while “0005” fetched the third-highest bid of 9.98 lakh.

During the e-auction of fancy and choice vehicle registration numbers from “0001” to “9999” of the new series “CH01-CW” and the re-auction of the leftover fancy numbers of the previous series from September 21 to September 23, a total of 489 numbers were auctioned, an official said. The RLA earned a total revenue of 2.26 crore from the e-auction on Monday.

The RLA had earned a total revenue of 1.97 crore from the e-auction of the “CH01-CR” series along with the re-auction of the leftover fancy numbers of the previous series held on July 25. “0001” from the “CH01-CR” series had fetched the highest bid of 16 lakh against the reserve price of 50,000.

The RLA had earned a total revenue of 2.57 crore from the e-auction of the “CH01-CQ” series along with re-auction of the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of the previous series held on May 26. “0001” of the ‘CH01-CQ’ series had fetched the highest bid of 21.22 lakh against the reserve price of 50,000. The second highest bid of 11.10 lakh was made for “0009” from the same series. The RLA had earned more than 2.68 crore from the e-auction of the “CH01-CP” series and leftover numbers. Only owners who had purchased the vehicles on a Chandigarh address were allowed to participate in the e-auction.

