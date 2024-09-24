Chandigarh: ‘0001’ goes for 16.50 lakh at RLA e-auction

The most sought-after fancy registration number “0001” of the “CH01-CW” series has fetched the highest bid of ₹16.50 lakh against the reserve price of ₹50,000 during an e-auction conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) on Monday. The second highest bid of ₹ 10 lakh was made for “0009” from the same series, while “0005” fetched the third-highest bid of ₹ 9.98 lakh. (HT Photo)

The second highest bid of ₹10 lakh was made for “0009” from the same series, while “0005” fetched the third-highest bid of ₹9.98 lakh.

During the e-auction of fancy and choice vehicle registration numbers from “0001” to “9999” of the new series “CH01-CW” and the re-auction of the leftover fancy numbers of the previous series from September 21 to September 23, a total of 489 numbers were auctioned, an official said. The RLA earned a total revenue of ₹2.26 crore from the e-auction on Monday.

The RLA had earned a total revenue of ₹1.97 crore from the e-auction of the “CH01-CR” series along with the re-auction of the leftover fancy numbers of the previous series held on July 25. “0001” from the “CH01-CR” series had fetched the highest bid of ₹16 lakh against the reserve price of ₹50,000.

The RLA had earned a total revenue of ₹2.57 crore from the e-auction of the “CH01-CQ” series along with re-auction of the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of the previous series held on May 26. “0001” of the ‘CH01-CQ’ series had fetched the highest bid of ₹21.22 lakh against the reserve price of ₹50,000. The second highest bid of ₹11.10 lakh was made for “0009” from the same series. The RLA had earned more than ₹2.68 crore from the e-auction of the “CH01-CP” series and leftover numbers. Only owners who had purchased the vehicles on a Chandigarh address were allowed to participate in the e-auction.