News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh:1,800 apply for licence to sell green crackers in city

Chandigarh:1,800 apply for licence to sell green crackers in city

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 21, 2023 09:16 AM IST

The administration will be allotting licence to 96 vendors, who will can set up at their stalls at 11 designated places in the city

The UT administration has received over 1,800 applications seeking licence to sell green crackers in the city.

According to the administration, this new system will bring transparency in the allocation of stalls and people will not have to visit their offices. (HT File)
According to the administration, this new system will bring transparency in the allocation of stalls and people will not have to visit their offices. (HT File)

The administration will be allotting licence to 96 vendors, who will can set up at their stalls at 11 designated places in the city.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The deadline was submitting the application was Friday. The administration will now be holding the draw of lots at Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, on October 25.

The administration had sought online applications for the first time this year, leading to a higher number of applications compared to last year. The application fee was set at 500. After the draw, the list of successful licence-holding vendors will be released on the same portal.

According to the administration, this new system will bring transparency in the allocation of stalls and people will not have to visit their offices.

The administration has decided to allow the use of green crackers only for two hours – from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali, and from 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm on Gurpurab.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), vide its orders dated December 1, 2020, had allowed restricted use of green crackers in cities and towns where air quality was moderate or poor.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out