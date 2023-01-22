Chandigarh: 2 snatchers arrested within 2 hours of crime

In swift action, police arrested two snatchers within two hours of the crime on Friday night.

A 17-year-old boy had alerted the police around 8.30 pm on Friday that two men on a scooter snatched his mobile phone while he was relieving himself at the Sector 52/53 dividing road.

Acting immediately, police tracked the route taken by the accused to flee and arrested them within two hours. The snatched mobile phone and the Honda Activa used in the crime were recovered from the accused, identified as Rahul, 20, and Krishna, 20, both residents of Sector 52.

The duo was booked under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-36 police station. They were produced before a court on Saturday and sent to two-day police custody.

According to police, Rahul was previously also arrested in a theft case registered at the Sector-39 police station in November 2021.