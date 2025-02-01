Menu Explore
Chandigarh: 20-year-old woman’s body found in Sukhna Lake; suicide suspected

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 01, 2025 08:34 AM IST

Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim left home around 10 pm, telling her family that a friend had met with an accident; she then travelled to the lake from Manimajra and allegedly jumped in around 11.30 pm

The body of a 20-year-old woman was recovered from Sukhna Lake, with police suspecting suicide. The deceased is a resident of New Darshani Bagh, Manimajra.

A police team rushed to the spot and pulled her out of the lake, but doctors at GMSH-16, declared her dead on arrival. (iStock)

According to police, the victim reportedly jumped into the lake late at night. Upon receiving information, police launched a rescue operation but were unable to save her. After an autopsy, the body was handed over to the family.

No suicide note was found at the scene, and the reasons behind her drastic step remain unclear.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim left home around 10 pm, telling her family that a friend had met with an accident. She then travelled to the lake from Manimajra and allegedly jumped in around 11.30 pm. A passer-by alerted the police.

A police team rushed to the spot and pulled her out of the lake, but doctors at GMSH-16, declared her dead on arrival. The family of the victim hails from Uttar Pradesh. Police have seized her mobile phone and are analysing call records and messages in their ongoing investigation.

