Chandigarh: 256 golfers to compete in Milkha Singh Memorial tournament

Jeev Milkha Singh was all poise on entering the press conference hall at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday. But the moment he was asked to share memories of his parents, the late Milkha Singh and Nirmal Kaur, the 49-year-old ace golfer got emotional and broke down.

In a choking voice, Jeev said: “I was nine-year-old when I took to golf. I would accompany my parents to the golf course as a kid and got fascinated with the sport. It is because of them I got exposed to golf and became a professional golfer. It has been challenging and very tough without them.” Jeev lost his parents due to Covid-19 complications two months ago.

In order to pay homage to the sprint legend Milkha Singh, who won four Asian gold medals and finished fourth in the 400m final at the 1960 Rome Olympics, the Chandigarh Golf Club will be organising The Milkha Singh Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday.

As many as 256 golfers will compete in this one-day meet. The tournament is primarily being sponsored by the sports ministry, Government of Punjab, according to the organisers.

“The tournament will provide a chance to golfers to showcase their talent and will help continue with Dad’s legacy. He loved playing golf and socialising with his friends here. It was because of him I got interested in golf,” said an emotional Jeev.

Jeev to practise in England

“Staying in the same house where we lived together for years and not seeing them around has been painful. It has been tough coping with this loss. So, I will go to England in two days and start practising there. I won’t be able to focus on the game in Chandigarh. I will be eyeing the senior tour next year including all Majors,” he said.

After returning to India in two months, he will be playing in the next edition of Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational Golf Tournament to be held in Chandigarh in November. The four-time winner on the top European and Japanese circuits was also the first Indian to break into the world’s top 50 in ranking and finish in the top 10 of a Major: tied 9th at the 2008 PGA Championship.

Jeev is now eyeing the senior circuit. He is preparing to play in the world’s top events in the senior circuit: the Majors and European, Japan and PGA tours. He aims to start in January 2022, a month after he turns 50 and becomes eligible for the seniors.

‘Time is a great healer’

“It is very important to get back to the sport and move on. Time is a great healer. So when I am in England, I will start practising and focus on the sport. The void my parents have left will never be filled but I want to keep continuing playing golf for them. It gives me great pride to be their son,” said the Padma Shri awardee, who also hailed woman golfer Aditi Ashok’s effort at the Tokyo Olympics and felt that the showing has brought golf into prominence in India.

Ravibir Singh Grewal, Chandigarh Golf Club president, remembered Milkha Singh’s impressive demeanour and lauded his contribution to Indian sports. “He always encouraged the youngsters to pursue sports. He was so generous towards the underprivileged and always appreciated the caddies. His contribution towards Indian sports has been incredible. A great role model for all,” said Grewal.