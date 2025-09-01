Chandigarh: 3 brain dead donors at PGI save 9 lives, give gift of sight to two

Organs donated by families of three brain dead patients at PGIMER gave a new lease of life to nine organ failure and two corneal blind patients in August. The retrieved organs were transplanted at PGIMER as well as shared with other leading hospitals in the country. (HT)

On August 27, 2025, a man in his 50s, from Patiala, who had sustained severe head injuries, was declared brain stem dead.

After his family consented to organ donation, his kidneys were transplanted at PGIMER, while his heart was transported via green corridor to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi. His liver was allocated to Max Hospital, Saket, however could not be utilised. Additionally, his corneas were recovered, offering the gift of sight to two corneal blind patients.

On August 21, 2025, a man in his mid-30s from Hisar, a victim of a road accident, was declared brain stem dead. With his family’s consent, both kidneys of the deceased were transplanted to two PGIMER patients, who were suffering from end-stage renal failure.

Prior, on August 8, 2025, a young woman in her 20s from Patiala, declared brain stem dead after a tragic road accident, became a shining beacon of hope to four lives. With her family’s consent, her kidneys, pancreas and liver were transplanted at PGIMER, while her lungs were airlifted via a green corridor to a hospital in Chennai.

Dr Vivek Lal, director, PGIMER, expressed profound gratitude, stating each organ donation was a story of extraordinary courage and kindness: “In these three instances, we witnessed families, in their darkest hour, turning their personal tragedy into a lifesaving mission for others. PGIMER salutes their noble spirit and reaffirms its commitment to strengthening organ donation in the region.”