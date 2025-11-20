Chandigarh: 3 days on, MC rethinks public shaming of litterbugs, but challans to continue

Barely three days after the municipal corporation (MC) ordered public shaming of individuals who litter city roads, the orders have been kept on hold in wake of widespread criticism and an outcry from the opposition councillors and leaders who termed the orders autocratic. The MC has now ordered that while all those found littering will continue to be challaned, there will be no public shaming through beating of dhols and ‘boliyan’ recital. (HT File)

On Monday, two Manimajra residents, including a woman, were publicly shamed by MC sanitation staff with dhols and cheeky boliyan, calling them out for tossing the trash on the road.

“The orders were meant to act as a deterrent but after the public outcry, it has been decided to put these on hold. The MC will be issuing challans of people who litter the roads. The commissioner had issued the orders for public shaming and the intention was to be impactful, but these have been withdrawn as of now,” said mayor Harpreet Babla.

Councillor turns up with dhols outside mayor’s residence

On Wednesday morning, Congress leader Mamta Dogra reached the Mayor’s residence with a bag of litter which she picked from Dadumajra dumping site. She arrived with a group of people who similarly beat dhols outside Babla’s residence. “You (MC) litter Dadumajra ground with garbage of the entire Chandigarh. If anyone deserves public shaming in the city, it is the mayor as the MC dumps loads of garbage in Dadumajra daily,” she said. She also asked for ₹250 reward as she had informed the MC of a litterbug, she said.

Further, a city-based advocate termed the public shaming a violation of civil rights. He posted on social media that he will contest the case free-of-cost for anyone in the city who is publicly shamed by the MC.

In the evening today, as UT administrator and Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria arrived to inaugurate the Amrit Sarovar, chaos suddenly erupted during the event when Aam Aadmi Party leader Kuldeep Kumar arrived with a drum to protest a controversial municipal corporation order of public shaming.

As Kuki tried to protest by playing his drum, the Chandigarh police present on the spot immediately surrounded him and tried to remove him from the venue.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, the corporation’s orders were heavily criticized on social media. Many called it a violation of civil rights. The matter escalated to the point where complaints reached the Governor’s House.

SHG’s roped in to strengthen sanitation efforts

Meanwhile, the MC also launched a Swachhata Campaign under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, engaging self-help groups (SHGs) to strengthen community-led sanitation efforts in the city.

Mayor Babla launched the campaign in the presence of MC commissioner Amit Kumar. As part of this pilot initiative, two high-density areas — Sector 26 (Bapu Dham Colony) and Sector 25 (Janta Colony) — have been identified for intensive door-to-door information, education and communication (IEC) outreach covering a total of 5,609 households. As many as 20 SHG members, deployed in teams of two, will carry out household visits to create awareness on waste segregation and the use of the “I’m CHD” mobile application.

During the launch, MC chief Amit Kumar said, “Chandigarh can become truly clean only when residents participate actively and responsibly.”