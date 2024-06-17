 Chandigarh: 3 held for attacking youth with iron angle in Sector 18 market - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: 3 held for attacking youth with iron angle in Sector 18 market

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 17, 2024 08:14 AM IST

The assault on May 29 had left the victim, Arjun Kumar, hailing from the same village as the accused, with a broken hand and other injuries

Police have arrested three Uttar Pradesh natives for attacking a youth with an iron angle at the Sector 18 market over a land dispute.

The accused were identified as Harishankar Tiwari, 37; Sandeep, 24; and Abhishek Pandey, 25. (iStock)
The accused were identified as Harishankar Tiwari, 37; Sandeep, 24; and Abhishek Pandey, 25. (iStock)

The assault on May 29 had left the victim, Arjun Kumar, hailing from the same village as the accused, with a broken hand and other injuries.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The accused were identified as Harishankar Tiwari, 37; Sandeep, 24; and Abhishek Pandey, 25.

Arjun, who works at the Sector 18 market, told police that he was asleep in the market corridor, when the accused confronted him around 1.15 am on May 29.

When Arjun turned their demands down with regard to a village land, the situation escalated violently. He alleged that Harishankar restrained him from behind, while Sandeep held his right hand. Abhishek proceeded to repeatedly strike him on the head with an iron angle that was lying nearby. As he collapsed in pain, the accused fled the scene.

Arjun was subsequently admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, for treatment.

Following his complaint, police arrested all three accused, who are facing charges under Sections 323, 324, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. They were released on bail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 3 held for attacking youth with iron angle in Sector 18 market
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On