Chandigarh: 9.81 lakh fraudulently stolen from PEC account

An FIR has been registered in connection with the case where ₹9.81 lakh were fraudulently withdrawn from the Punjab Engineering College's account using forged documents.

On January 9, 2024, an unknown individual submitted a forged NEFT request for ₹9.81 lakh at Punjab National Bank (PNB), Sector 12, Punjab Engineering College (PEC).

The NEFT transaction, which was based on forged signatures of the accountant, warden and other officials from Aravali hostel, resulted in the amount being debited from the Aravali hostel account.

Upon discovery of the fraud, the PEC authorities, including accountant Mukesh and warden Rahul O Vaishya, promptly notified the Punjab National Bank.

The bank confirmed that the accounts of the beneficiaries mentioned had been seized and assured them that the funds would be returned to the source account in a few days.

A first information report (FIR) under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged at Sector-11 police station, based on a complaint filed by PEC dean DR Prajapati.

The complaint accuses Vikram and Baljinder of orchestrating the fraud. The investigation is ongoing to identifyand apprehend all involvedparties.