Chandigarh: Adviser asks PGIMER to shift food vans inside campus

In a bid to make serving of free food outside the PGIMER safer and to beautify the area, UT adviser Dharam Pal on Monday asked the hospital authorities to shift the langar services inside the institution.

“The area needs to be maintained better. It is an entry point to the city, and needs beautification. It is a very important part of our perception of the city. Serving of food here, on the road, is a health hazard. An area inside the PGIMER campus has been identified and I have asked the hospital authorities to shift it there,” said Pal, who made a surprise visit to the area along with senior officials on Monday.

Many people, predominantly attendants of patients admitted to the hospital, take free meals distributed by NGOs through vans in the area. Pal said he had recently crossed the area and saw its “poor condition”, after which he decided to bring along other officials.

Pal also pointed to the lack of maintenance of the roundabout and the surroundings, and directed the horticulture wing of the UT engineering department to beautify the area. On spotting a number of street vendors, he directed the municipal authorities to verify whether they are authorised.

On the adviser’s visit, PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said: “We haven’t received any verbal or written orders yet. But if the authorities want the langar vans to be shifted inside the campus, we will definitely discuss the matter and act accordingly.”